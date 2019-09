The projects are part of the county's $3 million summer paving program

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Getting to the Canfield Fair will be a bit easier this weekend after some paving projects wrap up.

Crews with the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office are working on three projects simultaneously.

Paving is being done on Raccoon Road and also on Shields Road, from Market Street to Lockwood Boulevard and on Ticcecanoe Road, from Shields Road to Canfield Road. These are all fair routes.

