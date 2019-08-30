Fair veterinarians responsible for keeping animals healthy and happy

One vet said they have over 2,000 animals to check multiple times a day -- and that's not counting the chickens

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the main attractions at the Canfield Fair is the animals. They come from all over the area and call the fair home for about a week.

Some leave with their owners at the end of fair week and others are sold to market.

Regardless of what lies ahead for them, the animals have to stay healthy at the fair. That’s where the fair veterinarians come in.

“We make rounds,” Doug Wiley said. “I have over 2,000 animals here, not counting the chickens. There’s another 1,000 of those. We make rounds through all the barns several times a day — early in the morning, late in the afternoon — to just look for problems.”

The vets also test animals after races and judging. They’re looking for evidence of illegal drug use. So far, they’ve never had a positive test at the Canfield Fair.