Excited fans arrive early to watch popular Dress-A-Cow contest at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair held its 36th annual Dress-A-Cow contest on Sunday.

The event started at 1 p.m., but since it is so popular, people started getting there around noon to get good seats.

About 10 cows competed this year to see who had the best costume.

33 WYTV News anchor Lindsey Watson was one of the judges.

The other judges were Mahoning County Probate Court Judge Robert Rusu, Mahoning Court Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito, 7th District Court of Appeals Judge Carol Ann Robb and Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Lori Coler, the event’s coordinator, was happy with this year’s turnout.

“Yeah, we had a large crowd, we had a lot of people here. Yeah, it was a great event. It’s always a fun event. We’re always grateful for the people to come down and even though we’re here to show our animals, we’re also here to promote our industries: the beef and the dairy industry,” she said.

Coler hopes everyone goes out to the barns to talk with the farmers about the beef and dairy industries.

One of this year’s first-place cows was “Moo-di Gras” themed, owned by Shannon Montgomery of Newton Falls.