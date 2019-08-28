Canfield Fair shines spotlight on Valley agriculture and farmers

There's a lot to see in the fruit and grain barn, in addition to the animals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you visit the Canfield Fair, don’t forget the local agriculture — and there are lots of ways to see it on display.

Besides the animals, there’s also a lot to see in the fruit and grain building.

Farmers show off the best examples of their corn. You can also buy local apples and cider.

The Mahoning County Farm Bureau puts on a contest where you have to match grains with the products they’re used to make.

“It has a great impact on Mahoning County,” said Sarah Schlegel, with the bureau. “We have farmers here locally who sell their corn, soybeans and that is their livelihood. And the milking industry, too.”

Local honey is on display in the barn, along with live bees making it.

You can also see a selection of homemade wines.

If you want to get up close to our Valley’s agricultural heritage, check out the 4-H displays or try your hand at milking a cow in the dairy barn.

