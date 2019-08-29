Canfield Fair kicks off with ribbon-cutting, large crowd

Wednesday's attendance was up from last year but still shy of the record set in 1998

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by the Canfield Fair on Thursday for the official ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of events.

He joined Fair Board President David Dickey and other dignitaries to begin the 173rd run of the fair, with a theme of “Miles of Smiles.”

The mild weather is already pushing up turn-out at the fair.

In 2018, the first day saw 14,400 people go through the gates.

Wednesday, there were a little more than 21,300. That’s a bit shy of beating the record that was set in 1998 when 41,588 people attended opening day.

“I understand the work ethic and the sacrifice that goes in when these young people show up at the fair to care for their animals, to do their shows. So, let me commend all of you adults that are involved in promoting agriculture and the farm life. The way we live here in the midwest, such a very, very important thing,” said Rep. Bill Johnson.

The fair closes Monday night with comedian Gabriel Inglesias at the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m.