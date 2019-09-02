Canfield Fair attempts to set record for largest goat parade

It won't be announced if the record was set until they hear from Guinness World Records

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – People with goats filled the streets at the Canfield Fair as they attempted to set a world record on Monday.

The fair is known to break records. It’s the largest county fair in Ohio.

Fair officials attempted the largest goat parade for the Guinness Book of World Records. This was not a world record, so the officials were given rules by Guinness to set the record.

Guinness told officials all of the goats had to be older than one year to participate. There were 62 goats that took part.

John James from the small and exotic animal committee said this event can help end the week on a good note.

“The Canfield Fair is such a unique place anyways. It’s so important for our kids. They develop a lot of camaraderie during the week, so this is a chance for them, at the end of the week, to really cement those friendships on a happy note.”

The fair will now submit the paperwork to Guinness World Records to get the record certified.

Channel 33 reporter Connor Kick led a goat named Shazam in the parade.