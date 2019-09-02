What happens to the eggs at the Canfield Fair?

The poultry barn ends up with about three buckets of eggs by the time the entire fair is over

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – There are hundreds of chickens and ducks inside the Canfield Fair’s open poultry barn, and with all of these chickens, you can only imagine how many eggs are being laid each day. So, what does the fair do with all the eggs?

The poultry barn ends up with about three buckets of eggs by the time the entire fair is over — all different sizes and colors that will all go to good use.

The exhibitors and people who run the barn are up with the sunrise, taking care of the animals and collecting their eggs.

When their work is done, they then get to cook up some breakfast, right in the barn.

They can’t eat them all though, some of the eggs go to the craft barn where they’re painted and turned into art. Others go to the pony egg races.

“It’s very memorable. We’re making lots of memories with our family out here — my family, my sisters, my kids, my dad. It’s like a generational thing. Lots of great memories every year,” said poultry barn manager Katie Ricketts.

They can’t sell or donate the eggs to eat because they are owned by exhibitors. So, the ones that are left over are taken home or given to kids for some fun. Backyard egg tosses pass some of the time, but there are several casualties of eggs in the process.