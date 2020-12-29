Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown asking for end of year donations

They sent nearly 850 cards to past and present donors to promote their end of year donation campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown is asking for last minute, end of year donations from the community.

They sent nearly 850 cards to past and present donors to promote their end of year donation campaign.

The donations will help the club provide a safe space for children, where they can find healthy meals and snacks, caring mentors and programs that prepare them for the future.

There are so many ways you can give back to the youth in the community. The BGCY offers three ways to give monetary donations.

You can simply make a one-time donation or make monthly donations, which helps the organization run all year round.

The 2020 CARES Act allows for an additional $300 deduction, on top of the standard deduction when you donate $300 to charity by midnight on Dec. 31.

New this year, you can set up your credit card so that each purchase you make will be automatically rounded-up and sent to the BGCY.

Donations are more important than ever with the ongoing pandemic and the stress it has had on many local families, especially those a part of the BGCY.

To find out more ways to you can give back, visit the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown’s website.

The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown has been in the Valley since 1969. BCGY serves over 1,000 children in the Youngstown area each year.