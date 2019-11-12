Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Stories of the Heart
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pledge Of Allegiance
Hidden History
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Report It
Marketplace
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
The Mel Robbins Show
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
33 News at 6
LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6
CMA Awards
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
WATCH: Behind the scenes from the CMA Awards red carpet
CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards
More CMA Awards Headlines
Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards
Go live from the red carpet before the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
GMA to broadcast live from Nashville ahead of CMA Awards
Dolly Parton shares excitement of hosting, performing at CMA Awards
53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton
Trending on WYTV.com
Live Stream
Coroner releases autopsy results for missing New Castle woman found dead
E. Liverpool officer who accidentally overdosed trains Columbus police
Angels for Animals fixing cats for $15
Falling temperatures and rain Tuesday