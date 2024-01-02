MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Air Canada, Canada’s largest carrier, had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a report from Cirium, the aviation analytics company.

The country’s flag-carrying airline landed 63% of its 276,451 flights on time last year, placing it last among the continent’s 10 largest airlines. That means roughly 140,000 planes arrived at the gate more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

Delta Air Lines led the list for the most on-time airline in North America with its over 1.6 million flights arriving on time 85% of the time. Alaska Airlines was second at 82% of its 404,925 flights arriving on time.

Canada’s other major airline, WestJet, placed seventh in North America with a score of 69% for 182,296 flights.

In the past, Air Canada has pointed to a shortage of air traffic controllers, bad weather and a network running at full tilt amid high demand, which can mean longer recovery times after a disruption.

CEO Michael Rousseau has acknowledged Air Canada’s relatively low ranking, including after a wave of flight delays in June and July.

Despite more staff and revamped technology, the carrier’s operations failed to meet “expected levels,″ he told analysts on a conference call in August.