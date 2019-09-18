Art installation turns part of border fence into playground

SUNLAND PARK, NM (BorderReport.com) — A California architect’s art installation is turning the U.S. – Mexico Border into a playground.

The portion of the Anapra border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico is being called the ‘Teeter-Totter Wall.”

The wall was turned into a fulcrum for a handful of colorful pink see-saws by the artist, Ronald Rael, NBC reported.

Rael hopes it helps remind people that children and adults on both sides of the border are connected in meaningful ways and that actions on one side of the border have a direct consequence on the other side.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border