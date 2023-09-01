Tesla on Thursday revealed the revamped version of its Model 3, which had previously been codenamed “Highland”—offered initially for order in Europe.

The exterior styling refresh for the Model 3 is “optimized for maximum aerodynamics,” according to Tesla. Images released by Tesla showed a mildly redesigned front end plus new headlights, and what appears to be changes to the sedan’s side sculpting. Taillights also appear to follow a new design.

The Model 3 also gets upgraded tires and wheels, two new colors, and what the company calls an all-new interior—now including ambient lighting, although design changes to the general layout of the cabin and instrument panel appear to be minimal.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

Tesla also points to upgraded materials, cooled front seats, dual-device wireless charging, a new 8.0-inch rear display for climate and entertainment, and a sound system with up to 17 speakers, two subwoofers, and two amplifiers. The central front infotainment screen remains at 15.4 inches and horizontally oriented.

The revamped Model 3 measures 185.8 inches long, 76.2 inches wide, and 56.7 inches high—potentially slightly wider than the current/outgoing car, depending on bodywork. Tesla lists a curb weight of 1,765 kg, or nearly 3,900 pounds.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

Driving range and charging times are expected to stay in the same vicinity as the current model—but given the aero emphasis, expect a slight boost in range. Currently the base Model 3 offers an EPA rating of 272 miles while the Long Range version goes 333 miles.

As of the time of writing Thursday evening, Tesla had not yet updated info for the U.S. Model 3 accordingly. Earlier this week, it cut prices for vehicles in inventory by more than $5,000 in some cases.

The Tesla Model 3 hasn’t changed significantly in appearance since its arrival in 2017. Green Car Reports named it Best Car To Buy 2018—awarded to new or significantly redesigned models—and it very soon after its arrival became the top-selling car from an American brand.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype – reveal event – March 2016

Tesla started deliveries of the Model Y crossover in 2020; it’s based on the Model 3 so a similar revamp could be headed its way.

In late 2021 Tesla introduced base versions of the Model 3 powered by lithium iron phosphate battery cells. Since then there have been many, many price changes for the Model 3, which is made in Fremont, California, for the U.S. market.

The company indicates an October/November delivery for various locations in Europe for the revamped Model 3, in base or Long Range versions. It is also reportedly taking orders for the refreshed Model 3 now for China, with deliveries due later in the fourth quarter.

Related Articles