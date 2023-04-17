Lancia has unveiled a concept car showing the design direction of the Stellantis brand’s future EVs.

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept is “the first car in Lancia’s new era,” according to a company press release. The release also says “Pu+Ra” represents Lancia’s “pure and radical new design language.” HPE is a callback to the 1970s Lancia Beta, and originally stood for “High Performance Estate,” but has been repurposed to “High Performance Electric.”

The design itself has strong hints of Lancia Stratos, particularly the rear end, with its large round taillights. In profile view, lateral lines that descend front to rear reference the Aurelia and Flaminia, according to Lancia.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

Lancia brought in Italian furniture maker Cassina to give the interior a living room-like feel. The front seats are inspired by Cassina armchairs, while the center console and dashboard are designed to serve as tables. Sustainable materials were used as well, including Marm/More, a material made from up to 50% marble dust, for the door panels. The wood trim is made from recovered scrap material, and the carpets are natural wool.

Performance figures weren’t discussed, but Lancia mentioned 435 miles of range on the European WLTP testing cycle (which is more optimistic than the U.S. testing protocol), a charging time of “just over 10 minutes” (for an unspecified battery size at an unspecified charging speed), and efficiency of 10 kwh per 100 km.

The concept also debuts Lancia’s new SALA (Sound Air Light Augmentation) interface, which will make its way into the next-generation Ypsilon hatchback launching in 2024. It includes voice control, the ability to automatically adapt sounds, lighting, and climate-control settings for different conditions, as well as entertainment options, including movie streaming and video games.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

The Pu+Ra HPE concept isn’t destined for production; it merely serves as a preview of future Lancia design and technology. The brand is slated for a long-overdue update and expansion of its lineup, starting with the next-gen Ypsilon, which will be available with both hybrid and all-electric powertrains. Lancia then plans to launch only electric models starting in 2026, and become all-electric by 2028, the same year a modern electric Delta is slated to launch.

Don’t look for Lancia to return to the U.S., though, as the brand is fully focused on the European market.

