Ford’s line of Raptor vehicles offers off-road capabilities most buyers likely will never come close to experiencing. Ford wants to change that by offering buyers of the Bronco Raptor a chance to go off-roading in the 418-hp SUV in a controlled environment, and with full instruction.

The Blue Oval on Friday announced a special program exclusive to Bronco Raptor buyers to be held at the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving school located at Mt. Potosi, Nevada. The program consists of a one-day training course and is included with the purchase of a 2022 or 2023 Bronco Raptor.

Course participants have to provide their own transport to the school and can bring a guest at extra cost.

Ford has four of the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving schools in the country. The others are located at Horseshoe Bay, Texas; Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire. Each offers specific courses for the Bronco and Bronco Sport.

The Nevada school also offers courses for the Bronco and Bronco Sport but has on top of this curated trails built to match conditions of Ultra4 Racing events, like the popular King of the Hammers race held annually at California’s Means Dry Lake. In designing the trails, Ford recruited talented off-road drivers like Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and Brad Lovell to provide input.

Bronco fans keen to compete themselves can purchase one of the SUVs specially prepared by Fox Factory, maker of the popular Fox Racing Shox suspension components. It’s called the King of the Hammers Edition Ford Bronco, and features modifications inspired by the 4600-class Broncos competing in the King of the Hammers race. Ford itself has developed a Bronco-based customer race vehicle complete with a V-8 engine.

