Fiat has expanded its lineup with a third electric vehicle in the form of a subcompact crossover.

It’s called the 600e, and right now it has only been confirmed by Fiat for Europe, where it starts deliveries this fall. It’s possible the 600e will eventually reach the U.S. as a replacement for the aging 500X, though the brand would have to go back on its statement that the U.S. will only have the 500.

The 600e measures just over 164 inches long, making it shorter than a Mini Countryman, and the design is clearly cribbed from the second-generation 500e electric hatchback that Fiat has confirmed will start sales in the U.S. in early 2024.

Under the skin is the updated CMP modular platform from Fiat parent company Stellantis. The platform debuted in the Jeep Avenger electric subcompact crossover sold overseas, and is also set to make its way into an electric subcompact crossover from Alfa Romeo that’s due in 2024.

Performance numbers for the 600e match those of the Avenger. A single electric motor up front generates a peak 154 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in about nine seconds. The battery is a 54-kwh unit that on a full charge can deliver approximately 200 miles of range. Using a DC fast charger, owners can expect to charge the battery from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes, Fiat said.

In some markets, Fiat will also offer a hybrid powertrain in a 600 model, which the automaker said will be available from mid-2024.

Like the original 600 of the 1950s, the new generation is aimed at young families. As a result, there are plenty of storage solutions throughout the vehicle, including in a central tunnel, seat pockets, and front storage spaces. The trunk also has an impressive—for a subcompact—storage capacity of 12.7 cubic feet.

2024 Fiat 600e 2024 Fiat 600e 2024 Fiat 600e

Two grades will be available at launch: an entry-level (Red) and range-topping La Prima, with the former continuing Stellantis’ support of the (Red) charity organization that helps fund research for ending immunodeficiency diseases.

Among the 600e’s features, either standard or available, are multiple USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger, a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker sound system, and popular electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian and cyclist detection), a driver attention monitor, and voice activation.

The 600e is one of two EVs Fiat is launching in 2023. The other is the Topolino quadricycle, which is a clone of the Ami from fellow Stellantis brand Citroën.

