Infiniti used the backdrop of 2024 CES currently underway in Las Vegas to release the first details on its redesigned QX80 flagship SUV.

Infiniti confirmed the new QX80 will arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S., which points to a market launch later this year.

The automaker also confirmed the vehicle will boast a Klipsch audio system with 24 speakers, including 1.0-inch titanium tweeters designed to provide extra clarity of sound. The system will also feature an 8.0-inch subwoofer and a high level of adjustability through the vehicle’s user interface.

Klipsch is a U.S. manufacturer of high-end audio equipment, and also has a 23-speaker system bound for the updated 2025 Ram 1500.

Infiniti also presented at CES its QX Monograph concept first shown during 2023 Monterey Car Week. The striking SUV previews the design pegged for the new QX80.

The new QX80 will be the third iteration of Infiniti’s full-size SUV, and it won’t go down the EV route just yet. It is expected to use an updated version of Nissan’s F-Alpha body-on-frame platform that can be traced back to the original Infiniti QX56 launched almost two decades ago.

When the new QX80 arrives, Nissan is expected to have redesigned versions of its Armada and Patrol duo. The Nissan SUVs will be closely related to the Infiniti, including sharing its platform and powertrain. The latter is thought to be a twin-turbocharged V-6 in place of the V-8 fitted to the current generation of the SUVs.

Infiniti last fall showed off concepts previewing three additional models to join its lineup this decade. They included a coupe-like crossover to be called the QX65, plus an electric hatchback and an electric crossover.

