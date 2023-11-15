Genesis released its first SUV, the GV80, for the 2021 model year, and it’s already coming in for some tweaks. Among them are the addition of a coupe-like body style and more power for its engines. Genesis revealed its updated crossover SUV in Los Angeles on the eve of the LA auto show.

The new 2025 GV80 Coupe joins the 2025 GV80 SUV with a coupe-like body, a la the BMW X6 versus the BMW X5. It was previewed by the GV80 Coupe Concept at this year’s New York auto show. The difference is a sloping rear roofline that costs the GV80 Coupe some rear cargo space, though Genesis isn’t saying just how much yet.

2025 Genesis GV80

Genesis also markets the GV80 Coupe with a bit more power and a sportier overall vibe. The lone engine revealed so far is a version of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 from the GV80 SUV. Rather than 375 hp as in the SUV, this version will make 409 hp thanks to the addition of what Genesis calls “electric supercharger.” That’s a misnomer, however, as the additional power comes from a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric motor, similar to what’s in the G90 flagship sedan. Genesis isn’t providing torque, performance, or fuel economy figures yet.

The 375-hp twin-turbo V-6 carries over in the GV80 SUV, as does the base engine, a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp.

2025 Genesis GV80

The GV80’s cockpit gets notable changes. It has a new 27.0-inch-wide OLED display that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment screen and comes with a volume knob. The center console has new touch-based HVAC controls, a revised wireless smartphone charging pad that makes it easier to see phones while charging, and a revised crystal-like shift knob. Two-tone steering wheel designs are new. The materials and design continue to rank among the best on the market.

The GV80 Coupe is slightly sportier with a D-shaped steering wheel, available carbon trim, unique stitching patterns on the seats, and metal accents on the brake and accelerator pedals.

2025 Genesis GV80

Genesis design has been a strong point, and the GV80 SUV continues that tradition with a slightly tweaked version of the previous design. Up front, it features a massaged version of the brand’s crest grille, new LED headlights, larger air intakes, and a wider skid plate on the front bumper. New chrome trim runs down the sides, and the designs for the 20- and 22-inch wheels are new.

The Coupe has the same look but with the faster roofline. At the rear, the Coupe’s design features LED surface-emitting rear combination lights and a tailgate-wide auxiliary brake light on the tailgate, all topped by a rear spoiler. The Coupe also has its own 20- and 22-inch alloy wheels.

Both vehicles are due in 2024, and a Genesis public relations representative suggested the SUV will come next summer, with the Coupe to follow. Look for complete specifications and prices closer to launch.

