Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric compact crossover enters the 2024 model year with a few changes, including a performance boost.

The performance boost is courtesy of a new electric motor design and only comes in models equipped with the available 82-kwh battery.

ID.4s with the 82-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive are now rated at 282 hp, while adding all-wheel drive boosts the rating to 330 hp. That’s up from 201 hp and 295 hp, respectively, in the current 2023 model.

ID.4s with the standard 62-kwh battery continue with rear-wheel drive and a 201-hp rating as standard.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 2024 Volkswagen ID.4

VW said the EPA-rated range estimates should also improve with the addition of the new motor design, though the actual estimates will only be announced closer to the market launch in early 2024. Pricing information will also be announced closer to that date.

Other changes for 2024 include a new 12.9-inch infotainment screen for models with the 82-kwh battery (12.0 inches for models with the 62-kwh battery), as well as a revised infotainment menu and climate control interface. The shifter position has also been moved and the steering wheel given a new design.

VW has also reshuffled some of the features included in the ID.4’s various grades, which continue to consist of Standard/Pro, S and S Plus. For example, S grades with the 82-kwh battery now receive standard cooled front-row seats, while S Plus grades with the 82-kwh battery receive a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system as standard. There are also bigger wheels on some grades.

