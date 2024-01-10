The refreshed 2024 Tesla Model 3—codenamed “Highland” by the automaker—is now available in the U.S. Deliveries are expected to start as soon as later this month.

The U.S.-spec Model 3 Highland appeared on Tesla’s website overnight, with two configurations available. The base single-motor rear-wheel drive version starts at $38,990 before destination with an EPA-estimated 272 miles of range. The dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3 Long Range starts at $45,990 and is listed with 341 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

The single-motor Model 3 will do 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.8 seconds, while the dual-motor version shaves that down to 4.2 seconds. Both have a 125-mph top speed.

At face value this appears to be essentially the same update that bowed for Europe and other markets starting in September. It has the same exterior styling, which Tesla previously said is “optimized for maximum aerodynamics,” as well as a quieter cabin. The updated Model 3 also adds convenience features like cooled front seats, dual wireless device charging, and an 8.0-inch screen for rear-seat passengers. Tesla retained the horizontally-oriented 15.4-inch infotainment screen.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

The Model 3 was Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2019, and it’s no niche model when it comes to sales. At some points, it’s been the best-selling car from an American brand. But the Model 3 still faces fresher competition in the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which offers 361 miles of range at a fair price in its $43,565 SE Long Range form (trading away all-wheel drive in favor of more range). So the Highland updates arrive just in time.

And although EV sales have been building, Tesla’s share of that market has been shrinking. In the third quarter of 2023, Tesla’s market share was still 50%, according to Kelley Blue Book, but that was down from 62% in the first quarter. Perhaps the update will reverse that trend.

