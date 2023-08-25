The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup truck enters the new year with a simplified engine lineup and upgraded standard features, based on the GM Fleet Order Book as first reported by Pickup Truck + SUV Talk.

The Colorado was redesigned for 2023, but for the 2024 model year the mid-grade Turbo Plus tune has been removed from the lineup.

A 2.7-liter turbo-4 used in the base Silverado full-size pickup truck powers every Colorado, making 237 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque on WT and LT grades. It tows up to 3,500 pounds.

The Turbo Plus tune made 310 hp and 391 lb-ft and cost an extra $1,200-$1,400 on 2023 models. It was standard on Z71 and Trail Boss models with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.

In its place is the high-output Turbo Max that had been standard only on the range-topping Colorado ZR2 last year but was available for just $395 more on the Z71 4WD. It’s tuned to 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, but it remains to be seen what the towing capacity will be for Trail Boss and Z71 models. Expect the 6,000-pound limit on the ZR2 to remain the same.

An 8-speed automatic transmission drives power to the rear wheels or all four wheels for an extra $3,300. The ZR2 Desert Boss package is no longer offered for 2024.

Additional changes across the 2024 Colorado lineup include a standard 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster, replacing the 8.0-inch display. Like the related but more upscale GMC Canyon, an 11.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard.

The Colorado also comes with a standard suite of driver-assistance systems including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. But cruise control is still an option on Work Trucks.

New for 2024 is the addition of the Colorado ZR2 Bison with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory Mud Terrain tires, 12.2 inches of ground clearance over the ZR2’s 10.7 inches, and upgraded shocks, skid plates, and suspension tuning.

Chevy has not released prices on the 2024 Colorado or responded yet to confirm the changes above.

Related Articles