The 2024 Acura Integra Type S made its public debut Tuesday ahead of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach. This sportier version of Acura’s revived Integra hatchback goes on sale in June.

After bringing back the Integra for the 2023 model year as essentially a plusher version of the Honda Civic hatchback, Acura wasted no time in confirming a Type S performance version. The Integra is the fourth Type S model launched in the past two years, following the TLX Type S sedan, MDX Type S crossover, and the NSX Type S which marked the end of NSX production.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

The two regular-production Type S models thus far, the TLX and MDX, don’t deviate much from their base model’s styling. That changes with the Integra Type S, which gets flared fenders that make it 2.8 inches wider than the standard Integra, a vented aluminum hood and new front fascia with a larger grille opening that improve airflow by a claimed 170%, and centered exhaust outlets with three tips like the Civic Type R.

Acura previously revealed a 2.0-liter turbo-4, the same engine that powers the Civic Type R, producing 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque; the Civic has 315 hp and the same 310 lb-ft. Those are increases of 120 hp and 118 lb-ft over the 1.5-liter turbo-4 that powers the standard Integra. A 6-speed manual transmission sends power to the front wheels through a standard limited-slip differential. An active exhaust system provides varying levels of sound for the three driving modes—Comfort, Sport, and Sport+—including plenty of “pops and bangs” in Sport+ mode, Acura says.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Chassis tweaks include 3.5-inch wider front and 1.9-inch wider rear tracks, a thicker front stabilizer bar, and a dual-axis front suspension, which Acura claims will help cancel out torque steer. Adaptive damping is standard, along with 19-inch wheels that Acura claims are 2 pounds lighter than the 18-inch Integra A-Spec wheels. They come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Braking is handled by 1.5-inch larger front and 0.9-inch larger rear rotors, with Brembo 4-piston aluminum front calipers.

We’re still waiting for some quality time with a Type S to gauge the effectiveness of these changes, but a 2022 prototype drive on a banked oval track signaled good stability at triple-digit speeds.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

The front seats get added bolstering and synthetic suede inserts. The same material is also used for the shifter boot, while the shifter itself gets a Type S-specific knob covered in leather (a titanium version is also available as an accessory). Infotainment features carry over from the standard Integra, encompassing a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 16-speaker, 530-watt ELS Studio 3D audio system.

The Integra Type S will be built alongside the standard Integra at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio. Pricing will be announced closer to the June on-sale date.

Related Articles