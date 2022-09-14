Jeep has a new electric off-roader headed to showrooms in 2024 in the form of the Recon, but in its new electric focus it hasn’t forgotten the Wrangler, which since 2021 has been available in 4xe plug-in hybrid guise.

Jeep boasts the Wrangler 4xe is America’s most popular plug-in hybrid, and for 2023 the automaker will further entice things by reducing the starting price with a new Willys entry-level grade priced from $55,590, including a $1,595 destination charge.

That’s down from the $56,190 price of the current 2022 Wrangler’s entry grade, the Sahara. Other grades include the better-equipped High Altitude and Rubicon.

Despite being the entry point of the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe lineup, the Willys still comes standard with LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires, rock rails, a limited-slip differential, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, and all-weather floor mats. There are also “Willys” decals and a new “Electric 4-Wheel Drive” decal, both with a retro design. Popular features like the Sky One-Touch Power-Top and 8.4-inch infotainment screen are available, though.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

Of course there’s also the Wrangler’s off-road capability supported by the 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4-wheel-drive system, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, and a lift kit resulting in 10.1 inches of ground clearance. Together with the chunky mud tires, the lift kit helps deliver 30 inches of water fording.

All Wrangler 4xe grades come with the same powertrain: a 2.0-liter turbo-4 works with a pair of electric motors to generate a peak 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The electric motors are powerful enough to drive the vehicle in 4WD mode without the aid of the engine, in which case up to 21 miles of electric range is possible, courtesy a 17.3-kwh battery.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe made its debut on Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit auto show where Jeep also presented a Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition.

Order books for the Wrangler Willys 4xe are now open and first deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. Production will be handled at the Wrangler’s home in Toledo, Ohio.

