The Kia K5 mid-size sedan is being recalled for side airbags that can fail to deploy in a crash, the NHTSA disclosed last week.

The recall encompasses nearly 189,000 sedans from the 2021-2023 model years. Prior to the redesigned 2021 model, the Kia mid-size sedan was called the Kia Optima.

The side airbags may not deploy when they should because they may have been installed improperly in Kia’s massive factory in West Point, Georgia. It’s the only Kia plant in the U.S., and it also produces the Kia Telluride three-row SUV and Kia Sorento mid-size SUV. The airbag issue only affects the K5.

The side curtain airbags are mounted in the roof above the side doors and are meant to prevent head injuries and block glass from shattering in the cabin in the event of a crash from the side. Kia is aware of no injuries or crashes related to the defective airbags.

This recall is unrelated to the sweeping Takata airbag recall that was the largest automotive recall on record, affecting about 67 million airbags in about 40 million vehicles made by most major automakers. The airbag inflators could explode and shoot metal fragments into the cabin. The NHTSA attributes 24 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the U.S. to faulty airbags from Takata, which has since gone bankrupt. Many vehicle owners still have not had their cars repaired.

Owners of the 2021-2023 Kia K5 can expect notification by mail as early as April 7. Dealers will inspect and reinstall the side airbags correctly, if necessary, at no charge to owners. Kia will reimburse owners who have incurred any repair expenses related to the issue.

For more info, contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia’s recall site here.

