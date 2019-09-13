33 WYTV Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mel Robbins is a global motivational speaker, best-selling author and now a TV host on her show weekdays at 3PM on 33 WYTV.



WYTV is teaming up with Mel and stations across the country in a national contest to give one lucky winner an all expense paid trip for two to New York City to watch a live taping of the Mel Robbins show! One local winner will take home a signed copy of Mel’s famous book “The 5 Second Rule.”

For more information about Mel Robbins new show CLICK HERE



Please click here to upgrade to a newer browser. Sorry, you are using an unsupported browser. This page will not display correctly.

/**/