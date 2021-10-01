Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Daybreak
Health News
Live Stream
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Japan 2020
Community
Valley Valedictorians
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
July 4 Fireworks
Report It
Marketplace
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
MyValleyPros
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Contests
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
Cross-country skier looking to Beijing, excited about the rise in popularity of the sport
Video
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
More China 2022 Headlines
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Trending on WYTV.com
United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley makes adjustments during pandemic
Video
Niles woman facing child endangering charge following animal removal
Video
Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in jail
Video
Report: Warren woman says man hit her with gun, took off in her car