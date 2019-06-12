Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Trumbull Co. officials pinpoint cause of Sunday’s silent tornado sirens
Youngstown teachers gather in support of reinstating former McGuffey principal
Rain is out of the forecast…for now. Here’s when the threat returns.
Youngstown pizza shop returns with new name and recipe
First Pride parade and festival coming to Warren
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Exhibit in Youngstown captures history of Mahoning River
Summer day camp kids enjoy sun after weeks of being cooped up inside
ATV crash in Warren sends 2 to hospital
Crews called out to crash on State Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road
Hubbard boy awaiting liver transplant passes away
Trumbull County passes up 2017 record for overdose deaths
Howland police will stop using speed cameras next month
Flooding forces some Mercer County road closures
Section of Oak Street Extension in Youngstown to close for emergency repairs
Big donation saves Bessemer Rod and Gun Club
More Top Stories
Weather
Rain is out of the forecast…for now. Here’s when the threat returns.
Sunny, cool and breezy Friday
Watch: Finally, a stretch of dry days–Here’s how long it lasts
Rain with downpours at times Thursday
Watch: Flood threat ramps up again Thursday — Here’s when to watch for heavy rain
More Weather News
Sports
Scrappers players grateful to open the season on Father’s Day
State Champions! West Middlesex Baseball wins first state title in program history
All Star performance: Mooney’s Rinaldi & DiFabio shine at Sferra Softball Classic
History-making Big Reds! West Middlesex baseball advances to first-ever state championship game
Calling hours, funeral for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Annarella happening this weekend
More Sports News