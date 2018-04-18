Warmer Wednesday with late day rain

MORNING CONDITIONS

It will be partly sunny for Daybreak, with temperatures around 30°.

LATE DAY RAIN INTO THE EVENING

Increasing afternoon clouds with scattered rain are likely by sunset. Showers are likely tonight. Rain won't be heavy, up to a quarter inch. It will be warmer Wednesday, with temperatures in the lower 50s.

WINTRY MIX FOR THURSDAY

Snow showers are expected Thursday with rain mixing in during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. It will be cooler with a high only in the upper-30s. It will be blustery on Thursday, with 10-15 mph winds. Wind chills will be in the upper-20s.

FLURRIES EARLY FRIDAY

There is a chance for light snow or flurries for Friday. It will become partly sunny, with temperatures in the lower-40s.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WITH TEMPS TRENDING WARMER

We'll come under the influence of a large area of stable air for the weekend and first half of the work week. That means dry conditions and temperatures improving each day. It will be in the low-50s Saturday with sunshine and in the mid- to upper-50s Sunday, with sunshine and clouds.

APRIL SNOW

We've now tied for the ninth snowiest April with 7.2". This ties a record from 1966. The snowiest April goes back to 2005; we had 14.8" that April.

