The week ends... but the heat doesn't

A quiet night ahead with lows into the low 70s.

The heat and humidity stick around for Monday with highs in the low 90s once again. More heat and moisture means an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day.

Best chances for more widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. Wednesday runs the risk for morning showers as they taper off and drier air moves in for the remainder of the week.