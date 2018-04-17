*THE NEXT STORM*

Our next storm system is slated to arrive Wednesday evening. Before it gets here, a decent day is expected.

Click "PLAY" on the video above for an hour-by-hour look at the rain and when it changes over to snow

Wednesday Morning

The day starts cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s around sunrise. Expect a light breeze, making it feel like the temperatures is between 20° to 25° for the early morning. Clouds will break up through the early morning, allowing for some sunshine.

Wednesday Afternoon

It will be a warmer afternoon Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s with a decent amount of sunshine through the early afternoon. Clouds will thicken up heading into the evening as our next storm nears

Wednesday Evening

Skies will turn cloudy and rain showers will develop around to shortly after sunset. Rain is likely into the overnight.

*MORE SNOW SHOWERS EXPECTED*

Temperatures will fall toward the middle 30s by Thursday morning. We are looking at a changeover from rain to snow taking place, likely as the morning commute Thursday begins. Scattered snow showers will continue Thursday morning. An off-and-on mix of rain and snow is expected Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise to around 40°

*HANG IN THERE--NICE WEATHER IS IN SIGHT!*

Temperatures will begin warming this weekend. Highs are expected to rise to the lower 50s Saturday and keep climbing all the way toward the middle 60s by Tuesday with a decent amount of sunshine, too!

CLICK HERE for the current 7-day forecast.