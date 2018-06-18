Heat Indices near 100° Monday Video

It will be hazy and humid Monday morning, with temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s. If you have outdoor chores, early in the morning would be the best time to get it done

DANGEROUS HEAT MONDAY

A warm and humid air mass has settled in for day two in the Valley. Temperatures climb into the lower-90s again Monday. When you factor in the moisture in the air, we'll have a heat index or "feels like" temperature closer to 100°!

HOT WEATHER TIPS:

Keep pumping the fluids, before, during and after vigorous exercise or work. Take frequent breaks at the job site. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing if possible. Don't forget to provide pets with cold water as well.

SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION & HEAT STROKE

Heat exhaustion occurs when your body is depleted of water and salt. Signs include heavy sweating, cramps and a headache. It could lead to heat stroke. Heat stroke has these signs: Skin hot to the touch, a body temperature of 105° or a lack of sweating. This is life-threatening.

SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY TONIGHT & TUESDAY

A cold front will move south through northeast Ohio Monday tonight and Tuesday. This front will stall in southern Ohio on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday night. Heavy downpours are possible. While temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday, it will still be humid.

MORNING SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR WEDNESDAY

Low pressure tracks along the stalled front and pushes a wave of moisture into the Valley on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

NICE SUMMER WEATHER FOR END OF THE WEEK

Summer officially starts Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. It will be nice for Friday too, partly sunny and lower-80s.

WEEKEND STORMS ISOLATED

While we could see a storm Saturday afternoon, the threat is better for Saturday night. Isolated storms for the end of the weekend and into Monday.

