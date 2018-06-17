Weather

Feel the heat this Father's Day!

Watching for more hot and muggy air

Posted: Jun 16, 2018 06:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2018 09:52 PM EDT

Heat and Humidity Bring Risk of Rain
Saturday evening and Sunday, the heat and moisture in the air are very evident. With these summery conditions, popup showers and thunderstorms are possible.

These will be brief, popping up and burning themselves out quickly.

Too Hot to Handle
Sunday and Monday temperatures will be in the 90s. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 70s during the day. Combined, it could feel near 100 degrees at times. This means: stay hydrated, check on the elderly and bring pets inside if at all possible because this shot of heat could be potentially dangerous for certain groups.

Thunderstorms for Your Work Week
Tuesday will be your best day to catch rain and thunderstorms.

