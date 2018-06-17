Feel the heat this Father's Day! Video

Heat and Humidity Bring Risk of Rain

Saturday evening and Sunday, the heat and moisture in the air are very evident. With these summery conditions, popup showers and thunderstorms are possible.

These will be brief, popping up and burning themselves out quickly.

Too Hot to Handle

Sunday and Monday temperatures will be in the 90s. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 70s during the day. Combined, it could feel near 100 degrees at times. This means: stay hydrated, check on the elderly and bring pets inside if at all possible because this shot of heat could be potentially dangerous for certain groups.

Thunderstorms for Your Work Week

Tuesday will be your best day to catch rain and thunderstorms.