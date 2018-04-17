Undefeated Champion ranked #1 in Ohio in first poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The first high school softball coaches poll has been released. Three local teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.



Division l

1 Lebanon

2 Perrysbrg

3 Elyria

4 Mason

5 Central Crossing

6 Louisville

6 Marysville

8 Walsh Jesuit

9 Holland Springfield

10 Notre Dame Academy

Division ll

1 LeGrange Keystone

2 Oak Harbor

3 Mansfield Madison

4 Clinton Massie

5 Kenton Ridge

6 Greenville

6 Granville

8 Jonathan Alder

9 Archbishop Hoban

9 Highland

10 Springfield Northwest

Division lll

1 Champion

2 Wheelersburg

3 North Union

4 Westfall

5 Cardington Lincoln

6 Sherwood Fairview

7 Fairfield Local 27

8 Wellington

9 Sandy Valley

10 South Range