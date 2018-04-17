Sports

Undefeated Champion ranked #1 in Ohio in first poll

The top-ranked Golden Flashes are 9-0 so far this season.

By: Chad Krispinsky

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 07:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2018 07:19 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The first high school softball coaches poll has been released. Three local teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.

Division l 
1 Lebanon 
2 Perrysbrg 
3 Elyria  
4 Mason 
5 Central Crossing 
6 Louisville  
6 Marysville 
8 Walsh Jesuit 
9 Holland Springfield 
10 Notre Dame Academy 

Division ll 
1 LeGrange Keystone 
2 Oak Harbor 
3 Mansfield Madison 
4 Clinton Massie 
5 Kenton Ridge 
6 Greenville 
6 Granville 
8 Jonathan Alder 
9 Archbishop Hoban 
9 Highland 
10 Springfield Northwest 

Division lll 
1 Champion 
2 Wheelersburg 
3 North Union 
4 Westfall  
5 Cardington Lincoln 
6 Sherwood Fairview 
7 Fairfield Local  27
8 Wellington 
9 Sandy Valley 
10 South Range 

Division lV 
1 Rockford Parkway 
2 Jeromesville Hillsdale 
3 Bradford 
4 Portsmouth Clay 
5 Strasburg Franklin 
6 Berne Union 
7 New Riegel  27
8 Mathews 
9 Carey 
10 Minister 
 

