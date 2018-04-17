Undefeated Champion ranked #1 in Ohio in first poll
The top-ranked Golden Flashes are 9-0 so far this season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The first high school softball coaches poll has been released. Three local teams have cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions.
Division l
1 Lebanon
2 Perrysbrg
3 Elyria
4 Mason
5 Central Crossing
6 Louisville
6 Marysville
8 Walsh Jesuit
9 Holland Springfield
10 Notre Dame Academy
Division ll
1 LeGrange Keystone
2 Oak Harbor
3 Mansfield Madison
4 Clinton Massie
5 Kenton Ridge
6 Greenville
6 Granville
8 Jonathan Alder
9 Archbishop Hoban
9 Highland
10 Springfield Northwest
Division lll
1 Champion
2 Wheelersburg
3 North Union
4 Westfall
5 Cardington Lincoln
6 Sherwood Fairview
7 Fairfield Local 27
8 Wellington
9 Sandy Valley
10 South Range
Division lV
1 Rockford Parkway
2 Jeromesville Hillsdale
3 Bradford
4 Portsmouth Clay
5 Strasburg Franklin
6 Berne Union
7 New Riegel 27
8 Mathews
9 Carey
10 Minister
