Scrappers continue perfect start, top Spikes in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WYTV) - The hot start to the 2018 season continued for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night. The Scrappers got strong pitching and timely hitting to top the State College Spikes 4-1 to move their record to a perfect 4-0.

Mahoning Valley would strike first in the top of the second inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Elvis Perez connected on his first homerun of the season for a 1-0 lead.

The score would stay 1-0 until the top of the ninth inning. With two outs, Tyler Freeman singled to extend the inning. Freeman then came around to score on an RBI double from Michael Tinsley. After an intentional walk to Henry Pujols, Gianpaul Gonzalez singled to right to score Tinsley and Pujols to push the lead to 4-0.

Adoni Kery started for the Scrappers and took a no decision in 4.2 innings of work. Kery allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out four. Dakody Clemmer (1-0) picked up the win with 2.1 innings of relief. Clemmer walked one and struck out two. Algarin (1) retired the final two batters to earn the save.

The Scrappers (4-0) continue the road trip in State College on Tuesday night with Zach Draper on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS