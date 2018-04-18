Niles grad Cameron Kane-Johnson to walk-on at YSU

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles graduate Cameron Kane Johnson confirms to Sports Team 27 that he is transferring to play college basketball at Youngstown State.



He will be a walk-on with the Penguins, under second-year Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun.



"It’s something I’ve been working for, for a long time. So, I’m extremely excited for this new challenge in my playing career," he told Sports Team 27.



Kane-Johnson just finished his sophomore season at Westminster. He averaged 15.7 points per game game and shot 37% from behind the 3-point line for the Titans during the 2017-18 campaign.



The former Red Dragon posted a career high 30 points against YSU last November in an 81-73 YSU win.

