West Middlesex man arrested after 'violent struggle' with Hermitage officers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) - A West Middlesex man is facing charges after investigators say he was involved in a violent struggle with Hermitage police officers.

Around 4:30 Monday morning, officers stopped 38-year-old Justin Kirkwood, who was in a disabled truck on the Shenango Valley Freeway near Hermitage Road. Police said the truck had run over a curb and was stuck.

Officers believed that Kirkwood was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They said he refused to comply with arrest commands and ran after a brief scuffle with an officer.

Police were able to catch up to Kirkwood, but said they couldn't get him under control and had to use a taser and pepper spray in an attempt to handcuff him.

They said Kirkwood punched an officer in the nose and tried to grab his gun from its holster.

"Any violence against an officer is just very concerning. It's just unacceptable and it bothers me," Chief Eric Jewell said.

The officers involved had injuries, including cuts and bruises, as a result. One of the officers was treated and released from the hospital.

"It was more than just trying to get away. He was trying to hurt my officers and that is unacceptable," Jewell said.

Police reported finding drug paraphernalia associated with crack cocaine use in Kirkwood's vehicle and said he later admitted to using the drug.

Kirkwood was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a pending charge of DUI.

He was arraigned Monday morning on the charges and is now in jail on $250,000 bond.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Kirkwood was out on bond for an unrelated assault and strangulation charge filed by Shenango Township police on May 30.