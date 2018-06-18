YSU Crash Day welcomes possible future students to campus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Weeks after graduation Youngstown State University is still bustling with students, ones that haven't applied yet. They're prospective students, checking out Crash Day.

The event allows students to tour the campus their way.

"They get to see the things that are specifically interesting to them, rather than keeping them together in a group and just parading them around and showing them the different things. We really want them to immerse themselves," said Emilie Eberth, faculty of YSU.

Students got the chance to sit in on classes, check out labs and see dorm rooms. It's all to help them decide if they can see themselves at YSU.

"It amazed me how comfortable I felt in the classroom," said Abbygael Wargo, prospective student.

Some students drove hours to get to YSU, some even stayed in hotels over night.

Morgan Manger, a prospective student from Cincinnati said she stayed at the Hampton. She made the trip for YSU's music program.

With months left before enrollment, students have time before they make their decision.