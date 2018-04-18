Youngstown police: Heroin found hidden in false bottom of hairbrush

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown police say they discovered suspected drugs hidden in an unusual place.

According to a police report, officers pulled over an SUV on Southern Boulevard Tuesday night for failing to signal a turn.

When they approached the driver, later identified as Rodrick Jackson, 32, he told them that he didn't have a valid driver license and gave officers permission to search the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers found a hairbrush on the driver's side of the SUV that had a false bottom in it containing two baggies. Police believe one baggie contained heroin and the other crack cocaine, the report stated.

Jackson was arrested and charged with drug possession and driving under suspension. He was also issued a citation for failure to use a traffic control device.