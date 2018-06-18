Working in heat: What 90 degrees looks like for firefighters, road crews Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo [ + - ] Video

(WYTV) - Beating the heat is tough on days like today.

If you work in the air conditioning, you're lucky because some have to be extra careful in 90-degree weather.

Firefighters still have to work on really hot days -- running into burning buildings with 80 pounds of gear strapped on.

Sharon firefighters said they bring in extra shifts to help rotate the crew more often when they're out on a fire.

It also takes a lot of cardiovascular training during the rest of the year to get their bodies ready.

"When we're fighting the fires, we're working hard. It's not easy," said firefighter Darrel Torrence. "Sharon Fire Department, we're an aggressive fire department so we go right into a smoke-filled environment, fire and heat. Fire can be up to 2,000 degrees in a burning building."

"You go in a fire, it's already almost 1,000 degrees or hotter," Chief Bob Fiscus said. "When you come outside...you want to make sure you get your coat opened up and get a lot of water."

They're not the only ones. Road crews were out working on repaving and other construction projects.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said this is around the time they shift their workers to earlier hours to make sure it's cooler outside.

Of course, they are drinking water and Gatorade, just like everyone else should be when it's this hot.

If you don't have AC or a pool, there's a free place to go to cool off -- your local library.

The library isn't just for checking out books and DVDs or using the computers. It also offers summer programs for both kids and adults.

"If you go to the website...there is an event calendar that lists each program day by day, system-wide for all of our branches, so there is something for everyone at the library," Linda Kucalaba said.

This week, there will be a live animal show for kids and art programs for adults at the Canfield Library.

You could also cool down at rec or civic centers. Most of them are public, air-conditioned buildings.