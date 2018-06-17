Woman, grandchildren return to Youngstown home only to find it had caught on fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Doriska Riley went over a short-term plan with the American Red Cross Saturday evening, now that her home on Orrin Avenue is no more.

"I came home to a house that was burned up and gutted out and I was surprised. I was shocked," she said.

Riley was living in the house with her two grandsons. At the time of the fire, they had been over Riley's son's house, Derrick Patterson.

"I am so grateful to God that these children, my babies are fine. I'm grateful to God that I'm alright, and what else more could you ask for? Everything else is replaceable," she said.

Patterson grew up in the house and says he and his sons would stay there. He says firefighters told him it was an electrical fire.

"It started somewhere in the roof area and from my understanding, the whole roof just came down and just caved in," Patterson said.



Riley says that although almost everything was destroyed, she will stand strong. All thanks to a little help from her church community, the Red Cross and her family -- whom she says she'll be staying with for now.

"I think it's important you have that kind of support so when things come like this then you know who you can count on. I'll have to wait until God shows me what's next. I'm just going to do what I need to do as usual. You know, it'll be okay," Riley said.

Earlier in the day, neighbors told our news team that they woke up to the smell of smoke and thought their house was on fire, so they got out. Smoke caused damage to their home.