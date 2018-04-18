With loss of GM shift, Lordstown considers water rate increase

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The fallout from layoffs at GM Lordstown continues. The village's board of public affairs met Tuesday to make a decision on what to do about water rates.

The board said it couldn't decide just yet since General Motors cut the second shift.

A ten cent raise per 1,000 gallons was being considered, but it may have to be more now.

"When your major customer is not buying water from you and helps to cover the cost to maintain a system, just because you have less water flowing through your system doesn't mean the cost of that system goes down," Kevin Campbell said.

He said the board will look at some numbers and he expects a decision to be made at the May meeting.