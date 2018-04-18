Where do teachers around Youngstown stand when it comes to salaries?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Over the past six weeks, there have been statewide teachers' strikes in Kentucky, West Virginia and Oklahoma regarding salaries -- teachers want to be paid more.

But around the Valley, what's the range in salaries for teachers?

Jeff Pegg and Melanie Hameed are president and vice-president of the Warren Education Association, Warren's teachers' union.

"Across the state, we're about in the middle," Hameed said.

"Puts us in a lower-middle-class income," Pegg said.

The Ohio Education Association lists the salaries of all of the state's districts on its website. The following numbers are from 2016.

Most of the starting teacher salaries around Youngstown were in the low $30,000 per year range. The lowest was the Bloomfield-Mespo School District at $25,900 and the highest was the Canfield School District at $34,600.

As far as long-term teachers with master's degrees, they were in the upper $50,000 per year to lower $60,000 per year range. Bloomfield-Mespo again the lowest at $54,500 and Struthers the highest at $68,200.

"When the recession hit this area, it took a couple years but it affected school districts as much as it affected anybody else," said Ron Iarussi.

Ron Iarussi runs the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

"Most of our school districts, at least in Mahoning County, were in some period during that time, were on pay freezes," he said.

The teachers in states on strike negotiate with their respective state legislatures.

In Ohio, teachers' unions negotiate with their local school boards. So, while one district might strike, the entire state might not.

"We go off the resources that are in those locals and what the state is putting in and what the federal government, so everything is locally done. [Does that make it easier?] Not always," Pegg said.

Plus, the strikes were not completely about salaries, they were about resources, too.

Hameed has 200 notebooks in her car.

"I have to make them successful somehow. So, I'm not going to let a kid falter because he didn't have a pencil or because she didn't have a notebook," she said.

Some of the highest-paid school districts in Ohio: