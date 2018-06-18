Vienna business collecting items for those aging out of foster care

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) - A Vienna Township business has partnered with Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) to collect donations for those aging out of the foster-care system.

Millwood, Incorporated shared the story of Jordon, who has bounced from home to home in the last 16 years. The older he got, he was told the higher his chances would be of aging out of foster care, as well as landing in prison or becoming homeless.

The program, Giving Hearts for Fresh Starts, was created to get young adults like Jordon on the right path as they move onto the next stage of their lives.

"We felt moved to do whatever we could for those in need in the Valley get back on their feet. That’s why we’re asking for the community’s help to give these young adults what they need," said Sapphire Young, of Millwood's human resources support services department.

The program was started last November in an effort to gather donations for Valley families in need of all types of things from food to housewares. Due to the response, Millwood is continuing the program.

All proceeds will be donated to NOAS.

Millwood is accepting gently used items by the following categories:

• Televisions (19”-32” flat screen, no older larger models please)

• Small appliances (toaster, coffee pot, etc.)

• Towels (bath, hand towel, washcloth, kitchen)

• Cleaning supplies (laundry detergent, dish detergent, paper towels and toilet paper)

• Toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

• Kitchenware (plates, silverware, pots/pans, utensils, etc.

Large appliances will not be accepted.



Goods can be dropped off at the following locations from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 29. Signage will be placed at the drop-off site:

Millwood, Inc. 3708 International Blvd. Vienna, OH 44473

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services 5000 E. Market Street, Suite 26 Warren, OH 44484

Items should be packed and labeled.

Remaining unused donations will be given to local missions to help other families in need.

For more information, visit Millwood's website.

Millwood is also offering one-day mentorship opportunities for any young adults aging out of foster care who are enrolling or currently enrolled in continuing their education to prepare them after graduation.