WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is turning 50 this month.

The board is often in the news for their role fighting opioid epidemic but offers more services for the area.

Executive Director April Caraway said the board has evolved since it was originally made.

"50 years ago, it was a combined board with developmental disabilities -- and they did mental health and services for people with disabilities -- and then they split off and they have their own board and we have ours."

The board pays for counseling, case management, and medication for people with mental health needs who don't have insurance.

Caraway said they also offer interventions and other services.

"We train police officers on responding to someone in a mental health crisis. We also do debriefings -- like when Justin Leo died -- we did debriefings with a lot of the first responders and hospital staff who were struggling."

The staff is made of 10 people so Caraway said they pay agencies to offer services.

"We pay agencies who have certain certifications and credentialing to provide services in the schools, in the hospitals, and out in the community."

Caraway said she doesn't think the need for help from the board is going anywhere.

"Over the next 50 years, we're going to be needed and we'll probably be needed more. Every year we seem to focus on additional things."