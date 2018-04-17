Soggy weather dampening local golfers' spirits

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The wet weather over the weekend and then snow flying on Tuesday isn't doing much to boost the spirits of local golfers.

The north and south courses at the Mill Creek Golf Course were empty Tuesday as a number of holes still had standing water from the two-and-a-half inches of rain that fell Sunday night and Monday morning.

Still, directors said they expect to open the north course later this week and the south course a week from now.

"It's certainly a little bit wet. It's deflating from a staff perspective, 'cause I know we're excited to get the season rolling here, but we're a glass-half-full staff, so we're excited that we're gonna have some golf here Thursday, Friday and into the weekend," said Brian Tolnar, PGA director of golf at Mill Creek.

Tolnar said directors still plan to hold a ribbon cutting next Monday for a $250,000 refurbishing of the sand bunkers on the south course -- a project that was held up a week because of the weather.