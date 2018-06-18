Several fire departments called to North Lima building after garage fills with smoke Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) - Several fire departments were called to a building by Diamond Steel Construction Co. in North Lima late Sunday night for a large fire.

Beaver Township's police chief says the fire was caused by an employee who was cutting the grass on the property. He says the tires of the tractor being used started smoking as he was putting it away in a garage.

About an hour later, firefighters were called because smoke had completely filled up the garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and say there is no visible damage to the building.

No one was hurt.