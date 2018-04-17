Senator Brown urges GM to reverse layoff, demands answers

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Senator Sherrod Brown sent a letter to General Motors after the announcement that they would be dropping down to one shift, laying off roughly 1,500 workers.

In a statement released Tuesday, Brown said the layoffs are devastating and have far-reaching consequences.

"It's particularly galling after your company received massive tax benefits from the recent enactment of the corporate tax cut bill. I urge you to reverse your decision," he said.

Brown says he wants the tax savings put into the Lordstown facility.

While employees did not get checks as a result of the tax cut, more than 55,000 hourly employees got more than $11,000 dollars each in profit sharing this year.

In the letter, Brown states he understands that GM "believes the reduced market demand for the Chevy Cruze justifies the layoffs, but that does not explain why the company refuses to use its tax windfall and its world-class Lordstown workforce to retool the facility to assemble a more profitable car."

He also listed questions, requesting GM answer them in order to help himself and others better understand their financial position and reasoning for the layoff.

The full letter can be read here.