Researching ancestries and revitalizing cemeteries in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Companies that offer DNA testing is breathing new life into an old hobby -- genealogy.

Some people have information available online -- others may only be able to search for their information in cemeteries.

Cemeteries in the Mahoning Valley date back more than 250 years and the Genealogical Society is working to preserve them.

While millions of historical records are online -- the only hint some people have left of their lives is on their tombstones. That information is in danger. Over the centuries, old stones start to crumble and carvings are worn away. In some cases, entire cemeteries are moved or relocated and their records are lost.

To protect those records, volunteers work through cemeteries and mark down information on each tombstone.

Michael Heher of the Ohio Genealogical Society said volunteers try to publish as much information as possible.

"Groups like the Mahoning Chapter of the Genealogical Society have spent a lot of effort -- volunteer effort -- to publish books in various cemeteries."

The society even uses special techniques to get information off tombstones that look unreadable.