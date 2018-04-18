President Trump declares flood disaster in Columbiana County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Columbiana County is among 18 counties that will receive federal funding to deal with flooding issues.

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Wednesday that the Trump administration has signed a disaster declaration that will bring relief to Ohio communities affected by devastating floods in February and early March.

“This disaster declaration will go a long way in helping reassure Ohio communities impacted by last month’s devastating floods that they are not alone. This designation will get desperately needed resources to these 18 counties so that they can recover and get back on their feet. Now the Administration must move quickly to get these resources to counties in need,” Brown said.

“I am glad the president made this much needed declaration,” said Portman. “It will allow our affected communities to get much-needed federal assistance following this winter’s terrible storms.”

In late March, Brown and Portman wrote the President a letter urging him to approve Governor John Kasich’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Ohio counties impacted by the severe flooding.

Other counties getting the funding include: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Gallia, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington Counties.

The declaration will allow the counties to access federal assistance and resources to recover from flooding including debris removal, repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure.