Preparing for detours: A list of road closures for Monday

(WYTV) - As we head into the summer season -- construction projects continue to begin across the valley.

The following closures and detours are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The ramp going from I-80 westbound going to State Route 7-11 southbound will be closed. The road will be closed until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Detours are posted and will be from Belmont Avenue to Gypsy Lane.

Expect to see State Route 45 in Jackson Township closed between Palmyra and Kirk Road. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to State Route 46 to US 224. This closure is scheduled until Friday.

Remember if you are in a construction zone to slow down and do not drive distracted.