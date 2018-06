Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - There was a shooting near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Friday night.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. two juveniles heard shots and one 17-year-old was shot in the leg.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Warren Police Department.

Stay tuned for the latest details on this developing story.